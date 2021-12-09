Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,919. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

