Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $502.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.79 and a 200 day moving average of $446.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $510.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

