CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

