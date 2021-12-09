Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

