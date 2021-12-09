Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $88,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.89 and its 200-day moving average is $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

