American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target for the company. National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396.

TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,428. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.26. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.84.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

