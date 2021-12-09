Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($27.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/24/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($31.16) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,100 ($27.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.81) to GBX 2,150 ($28.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.73) to GBX 2,089 ($27.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.50). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON:RDSB traded down GBX 22.60 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,666.40 ($22.10). The company had a trading volume of 6,899,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,686.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,506.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.05). The firm has a market cap of £128.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

