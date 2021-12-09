Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) in the last few weeks:
- 12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($27.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 11/24/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($31.16) price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,100 ($27.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.81) to GBX 2,150 ($28.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.73) to GBX 2,089 ($27.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.50). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of LON:RDSB traded down GBX 22.60 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,666.40 ($22.10). The company had a trading volume of 6,899,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,686.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,506.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.05). The firm has a market cap of £128.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.
