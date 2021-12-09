Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $5,360.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00219476 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 3,230,953 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,384 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.