Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,045. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

