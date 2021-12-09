United Maritime Capital LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 1.0% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,708. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

