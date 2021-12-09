Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

