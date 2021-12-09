Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.12. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $261.00 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

