Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 1,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 785,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
