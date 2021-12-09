Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 1,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 785,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

