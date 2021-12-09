Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Up 3.7%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 8,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,238,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65.
About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)
Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.
