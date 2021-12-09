Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 5.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. 30 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 179,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

