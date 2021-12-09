iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 552,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,649,084 shares.The stock last traded at $39.01 and had previously closed at $38.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

