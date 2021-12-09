Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its decent third-quarter 2021 results mirrored robust physical occupancy, sustained pricing power improvement and lower bad debt net due to higher-than-anticipated resident receipts from governmental rent relief programs. In the reported period, Equity Residential also achieved positive total same store revenue growth quarter over quarter for the first time since the onset of the global health crisis. The residential REIT also raised its full-year guidance. It has a healthy balance-sheet position, and is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Yet, it has a significant exposure to the urban residential assets where the flexible working environment is still hurting demand. Also, elevated supply in some markets adds to its woes.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.77. 12,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,022. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $11,277,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after buying an additional 80,684 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

