Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,707,686 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $31.84.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

