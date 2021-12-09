SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $50,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.89 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

