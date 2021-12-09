Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 75.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

