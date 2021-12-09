Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,356. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

