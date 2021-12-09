Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 278 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 471.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 15.9% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.45. 33,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

