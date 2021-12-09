Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $21.07

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $21.76. Udemy shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 5,679 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

