Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Greif has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

