Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,970 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,599. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

