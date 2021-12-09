Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 62,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,634. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

