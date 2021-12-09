Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,080. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

