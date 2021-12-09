Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

