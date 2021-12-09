Unison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 3.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 152,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $636.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $683.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

