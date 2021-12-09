Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $731,695.10

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $731,695.10 and $3,667.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042033 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

