Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.42. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

