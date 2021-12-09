Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 1,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,290. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.