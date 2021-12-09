Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

CPB traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 43,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,298. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.