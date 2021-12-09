Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

EPAY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. 3,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

