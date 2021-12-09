Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.
EPAY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. 3,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
