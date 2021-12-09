View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.57. View shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 12,169 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

