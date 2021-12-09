Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Down to $37.20

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $35.67. Hawkins shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $768.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,023,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.