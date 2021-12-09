I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $53.36

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.36, but opened at $54.80. I-Mab shares last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 766 shares.
IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
