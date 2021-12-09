I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $53.36

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.36, but opened at $54.80. I-Mab shares last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 766 shares.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

