Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

D stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

