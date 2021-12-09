Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,170 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $229.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $229.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

