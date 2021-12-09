Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 271.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 830,543 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,023,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

PLTR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 256,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,794,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

