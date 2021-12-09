Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,237 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

