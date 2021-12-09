Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GAN reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.37. GAN has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

