Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $182,881.84 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.66. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stepan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

