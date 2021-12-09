FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 56.4% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,492. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

