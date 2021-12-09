Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.13. 18,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

