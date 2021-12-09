CIBC Downgrades Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) to Neutral

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Mullen Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

