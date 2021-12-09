Nano Price Tops $3.82 (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00007880 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $509.05 million and approximately $31.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

