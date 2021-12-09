Genesis Shards Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.19 million and $53,017.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.89 or 0.08584829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,406.20 or 0.99848736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

