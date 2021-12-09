Financial Survey: OLO (NYSE:OLO) versus Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and Newtek Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 37.52 $3.06 million N/A N/A Newtek Business Services $92.20 million 7.43 $33.62 million $3.60 8.44

Newtek Business Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -30.84% -2.48% -2.01% Newtek Business Services 81.22% 20.18% 7.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OLO and Newtek Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 Newtek Business Services 1 2 0 0 1.67

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Newtek Business Services has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Summary

OLO beats Newtek Business Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

