Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,361. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock worth $13,795,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $265,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

